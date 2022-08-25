Bulgaria: The #ГАЗwithme Protest and the March for Ukraine Merged Last Night

Many citizens gathered in front of the buildings of the presidency and the parliament in another protest under the slogan #ГАЗwithme on Wednesday evening. The event coincided with the national holiday of Ukraine and the peaceful march in support of the people of the country. There were also marches and protests in Plovdiv and Varna.

In the capital, citizens were protesting against the cabinet's intentions to negotiate with Gazprom. And last night, the protesters were waiting for President Rumen Radev to come out of the building at "Dondukov" 2, to see him off. The protest was supported by "Democratic Bulgaria".

People were carrying various homemade posters, some of them saying that Putin's gas is a trap. On another was written: "My Bulgaria does not negotiate with child killers," and on a third, "It is high time Bulgaria breaks with Russian dependence."

Later, the peaceful procession for freedom and Independence was held, with which people showed their support for Ukraine.

Martin Dimitrov, who is a member of DB, was also at the protest. "Things have escalated. The government is killing all alternatives to Russian gas right now," he said. Dimitrov also commented on GERB's position that DB is against Russian gas, but not against Russian oil: "These are frivolous statements, his administration (of Boyko Borissov - note ed.) did not take a single key decision to protect competition”, he also said.

“We do not approve of what is happening in the country and the direction the caretaker government has taken. My requests are that we continue to break away from our dependence on Russia, from Gazprom and from all the companies and tools that Russia has to impose its geopolitical interests and to get closer and closer to Europe and the civilized world”, shared Ivaylo, who attended the protest.

Ivan stated that he does not want us to be dependent on "Gazprom" and that he does not want "an official government to make such decisions for our future".

Rosemary explained that she was protesting because of the negotiations that she expects to be made by the caretaker government with Gazprom and asked why the liquefied gas offer was not approved.

Todor insisted on full diversification, not depending on one supplier.

In Plovdiv people prayed for Ukraine

Over 150 Ukrainian refugees and Plovdiv residents gathered in Central Square to mark Ukraine Day with a rally and a march through the city center. People chanted "Glory to Ukraine" and "Putin the killer", sang national songs and anthems.

Everyone in a group knelt in a minute of silence for the victims of Russian aggression and terror in the country, and to pray for peace and independence of Ukraine.

In Varna, the Independence Day was celebrated with a concert, where the ambassador of Ukraine Vitaly Moskalenko was also a guest.

