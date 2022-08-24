A Woman's Body was found in Sofia Region
Metropolitan police officers found a dead woman in the village of Voinegovtsi, Sofia region. They responded to a call minutes before 7 a.m. this morning.
The police have carried out an inspection. A 38-year-old man, with whom the woman lived, was detained, the Capital Police reported. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.
