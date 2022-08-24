The "Orient Express" arrives in Bulgaria on August 30

Business » TOURISM | August 24, 2022, Wednesday // 16:08
Bulgaria: The "Orient Express" arrives in Bulgaria on August 30 @Flickr

The legendary Orient Express train will arrive in the Bulgarian town of Ruse on August 30, BTA reported.

According to the schedule, the train described in Agatha Christie’s books, which travels from Paris to Istanbul, should arrive from Romania and stop at the Central Railway Station in Ruse at 1:05 p.m., and about an hour later depart for Varna. During the stay, the 15-wagon train will undergo border control, technical inspection and be filled with water.

In the last two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trip with the luxury train, which is organized once a year on the route Paris - Istanbul, did not take place.

BTA reminds that the train last stopped at the station in Ruse on August 27, 2019. At that time, 91 tourists from 12 countries were traveling on the train.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orient Express, Bulgaria, Ruse, train
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria