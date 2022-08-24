Bulgaria’s Exports Exceed BGN 68 Billion in 2021

Bulgarian exports in 2021 exceed BGN 68 billion. This was said by the acting Minister of Economy and Industry, Nikola Stoyanov, and indicated that this figure is also indicative of the work done by our commercial attachés abroad. He took part in the Annual Award Ceremony for economic advisors, long-term seconded to the Offices for Trade and Economic Affairs (OTEA), which the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry traditionally organizes.

Minister Nikola Stoyanov presented the Grand Prize for the most successful trade attaché for 2021 to Ivailo Marinov, the economic adviser at the Office for Trade and Economic Affairs in Romania. "Romanian investments in our country recorded a growth of 370% in 2021. Although this increase is against the backdrop of the pandemic year 2020, it is indicative of the active work on promoting investment opportunities in Bulgaria," the economy minister pointed out. A serious growth of our exports of nearly 40% was registered, with its total value exceeding BGN 6.8 billion. The Minister of Economy also drew attention to all the challenges related to the migrant crisis, on which assistance was also provided by the representative of the ministry in our northern neighbor.

Economic advisor in Austria Emilian Abadjiev was awarded second place, and OTEA Poland: Yordan Draganchev came third.

"It is a positive trend that our exports to Austria increase by more than 50% in 2021, which also marks a reversal of trends after the Covid-pandemic, including towards leading producers in Europe," said Nikola Stoyanov and expressed hope for this result to be upgraded this year. He also drew attention to the results in Poland, where a significant increase in our trade has also been noted. Bulgaria has exported goods for over BGN 1.7 billion to this country, which is an increase of nearly 30%.

Bozhidar Patinov - accredited OTEA Luxembourg, Alexander Angelov - OTEA Serbia and Toshko Tomov - OTEA Turkey also received incentive awards.

"Any methodology for determining the winners will have a dose of subjectivity. Therefore, I want to emphasize that I appreciate the work of each of you. This is a formal occasion to congratulate each other on all the successes you achieve as a team," Minister Stoyanov emphasized during the ceremony.

The awards for the most successful trade attachés (Offices for Trade and Economic Affairs) are presented for the 11th time in a row. The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry ranking was developed jointly with the Ministry of Economy and was prepared based on the increase of Bulgarian exports to the respective country and attracted foreign investments in Bulgaria. The results of the survey of BCCI members on their satisfaction with the work of the trade attachés in the various countries were also reported.

