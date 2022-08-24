Bulgarian President Radev with Congratulatory Address to Zelensky on the Independence Day of Ukraine
President Rumen Radev sent a congratulatory address to his Ukrainian counterpart President Volodymyr Zelensky on the occasion of the National Holiday of Ukraine - Independence Day.
The head of state expresses the solidarity of the Bulgarian people with the people of Ukraine at this difficult moment, Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and wishes for a quick return of peace in the country.
In his congratulatory address, Rumen Radev also expresses confidence that Bulgaria and Ukraine will successfully upgrade their relations, to which the numerous Bulgarian diaspora in the country will continue to contribute.
