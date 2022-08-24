Facebook Bug: Users' Walls Filled with Celebrities Posts

Society | August 24, 2022, Wednesday // 11:29
Bulgaria: Facebook Bug: Users' Walls Filled with Celebrities Posts @Flickr

Facebook users have reported an unprecedented problem with the platform. Dozens of random posts about celebrities appeared on the walls of many subscribers around the world, including in Bulgaria. Posts from pages that the respective user does not even follow also appear.

Facebook has not yet officially confirmed a problem.

 

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

Tags: Facebook, bug
