Facebook Bug: Users' Walls Filled with Celebrities Posts
Facebook users have reported an unprecedented problem with the platform. Dozens of random posts about celebrities appeared on the walls of many subscribers around the world, including in Bulgaria. Posts from pages that the respective user does not even follow also appear.
Facebook has not yet officially confirmed a problem.
Is anyone else’s Facebook broken or have I been hacked. This is my entire feed pic.twitter.com/nQwvtLqRjT— chris???? (@chrismearle) August 24, 2022
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » More than 3000 Lightnings fell in an hour in Bulgaria - Stara Zagora and Karlovo are Flooded
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: When will Masks No Longer be Mandatory on Public Transport
- » The Bulgarians in Albania Need Support, They Want an Urgent Meeting with President Radev
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,750 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Lightning Strike Killed Husband and Wife