Liz Truss is Prepared to Use Nuclear Weapons If Necessary

Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, a contender for the leadership of the ruling Conservative Party and prime minister after the resignation of Boris Johnson, said she was ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary.

"I think it's an important responsibility of the Prime Minister. I'm ready to do it," the British foreign policy chief told a meeting of Conservative Party members in Birmingham in response to a question about the possibility of using nuclear weapons if the UK be endangered. The event was organized by the “Times” radio station.

Johnson announced his resignation as leader of the Conservative Party on July 7, when nearly 60 people walked out of his government in protest. He also said he would step down as chief minister once a new Tory leader is chosen to head the government. This should happen on September 5, and the new prime minister will be either Truss or former finance minister Rishi Sunak. The outcome of the Conservative Party leader election will be determined by a postal vote by members of the ruling party, whose numbers, according to various sources, range from 160,000 to almost 200,000.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES