More than 3000 Lightnings fell in an hour in Bulgaria - Stara Zagora and Karlovo are Flooded

A powerful storm front has passed over Bulgaria in the past hours. About 3,000 bolts of lightning fell in just one hour, reports Nova TV. The storms have moved west-northwest across the country with torrential rain, strong winds and hail.

Last night around 21:00 a strong storm with thunder and lightning broke out in Stara Zagora. The downpour that lasted for more than two hours turned the city's streets into rivers, especially in its lower reaches. A large part of it and surrounding villages remained without electricity. People reported flooded shops and basements. Cars were trapped by fallen trees, BNR reports.

The extent of the damage is expected to become clear today.

Another torrential rain fell over Karlovo, which started shortly after 19:00 and lasted a little more than an hour. The building of the "Hristo Smirnenski" High School for Railway Transport, located at the foot of the spontaneous catchment, is the most affected. The new streams of water practically destroyed the clean-up achieved by the last rain, the director of the school, Stefan Filchev, told Radio Plovdiv.

"All the human resources of the municipality were involved in the clean-up, as well as 6 excavators and 6 trucks. 60 trucks of sand, silt and garbage were removed from the one bridge of the Stara Reka alone," the Chairman of the Municipal Council - Karlovo Donyo Todorov told BNR.

There were also thunderstorms in Haskovo and Dimitrovgrad.

Video from Stara Zagora:

