COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1150 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1150, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,855 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 16.77 percent.

2 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 920 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 50 are in intensive care units. There are 146 new hospital admissions.

2,608 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,185,705 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 13,393 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,765 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,514,380 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,562 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,236,660 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA