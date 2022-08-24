Deputy Minister of Defense: Bulgaria Supports the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine

“Bulgaria categorically condemns Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine. Our position is constant, clear and firm: we support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters.” This was stated by the former Minister of Foreign Relations and currently acting Deputy Minister of Defense Teodora Genchovska at a videoconference meeting yesterday, August 23, with the Defense Ministers of Georgia, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and Turkey. A forum in this format is being held for the second time at the initiative of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey.

The meeting stated that the war in Ukraine increases security threats and could destabilize the entire Black Sea region.

"Bulgaria supports all NATO initiatives to increase the vigilance, deterrence and defense capabilities of the Allies," said Deputy Minister Genchovska. She emphasized that the decisions to strengthen the presence of the Alliance on the eastern flank, including the creation of four additional battle groups in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary, to help to strengthen the deterrence and defense potential of the member states.

In addition to the strategic importance of the Black Sea region for the security of the Euro-Atlantic community, the representatives of the six countries also discussed strengthening cooperation to ensure effective strategic communications to combat disinformation and the assistance to Ukraine provided by NATO and EU member states.

Deputy Minister Genchovska noted that, in addition to humanitarian and military-technical assistance, Bulgaria is ready to provide strong support to Ukraine, which in June this year received the status of a candidate for EU membership, in its reform efforts contributing to the start of negotiations to join the Union.

/Ministry of Defense