Bulgaria: When will Masks No Longer be Mandatory on Public Transport

Wearing of masks became mandatory in Bulgaria with the introduction of the new anti-epidemic measures on August 4, 2022. They were supposed to be in effect until August 18 but were extended for 7 days.

"From Thursday, August 25, wearing protective face masks in public transport will no longer be mandatory." This was announced today by Prof. Radka Argirova at a briefing after a meeting of the expert group formed at the Minister of Health. Within the framework of tomorrow, the corresponding order of Dr. Asen Medzhidiev will be issued, and the same will come into force as of Thursday.

"We report a decrease in citizens newly infected with SARS-CoV-2. On average, the newly diagnosed cases are 1,000 per day, and the patients admitted to intensive care units with COVID-19 are less than 50. As a result, we can now claim that we determine the measures, not the virus", pointed out Prof. Argirova.

Masks will remain mandatory in all health and medical facilities, including hospitals, medical centers, opticians, pharmacies, etc., as well as in social institutions providing long-term care.

/Ministry of Health