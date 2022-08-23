The Price of Electricity in Europe has Jumped by 25%
The price of electricity in Europe jumped by more than 25%, according to the prices of the European Electricity Exchange, Bloomberg reports. That's about 14 times the seasonal average over the past five years. The increase in prices is due to the concerns related to the shutdown of the Nord Stream.
Earlier, Gazprom announced a temporary suspension of fuel transit through Nord Stream due to repairs to the only working Siemens turbine.
The technical measures are planned for the period from August 31 to September 2. In the absence of malfunctions, Gazprom will restore the pumping of fuel to Germany to the current level of 33 million cubic meters per day.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Ukraine has offered its Gas Pipelines to Europe if Nord Stream 1 is Halted
- » Bulgarian Minister: Negotiations with Gazprom may be Unpleasant and Immoral but They will Continue
- » Bulgaria: There are No Guaranteed Quantities of Natural Gas for October
- » The Price of Natural Gas Jumped above $3,000 for the First Time since March
- » Bulgaria is Renewing Negotiations with Azerbaijan to Increase Gas Supplies
- » Price of Gas on the Spot Market in Europe rose to 261 Euros per megawatt hour