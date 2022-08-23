Ukraine has offered its Gas Pipelines to Europe if Nord Stream 1 is Halted

Business » ENERGY | August 23, 2022, Tuesday // 13:37
Bulgaria: Ukraine has offered its Gas Pipelines to Europe if Nord Stream 1 is Halted @Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine has offered to provide its gas transmission network for the delivery of Russian gas to Europe after Nord Stream 1 has been failing so much lately and constantly having to shut down the gas on it.

"Gazprom" announced that it will stop the gas on this pipeline again for a technical inspection from August 31 to September 2.

In July, Nord Stream 1 underwent a technical inspection for 20 days and again had no gas on it.

Ukrainian gas transmission network GTSOU has proposed that the gas that Germany and other European countries have paid for and expect on Nord Stream 1 would then pass through its pipes and through Poland, which has also agreed to take over the transport.

"Our capacities and the route through Poland are more than sufficient for the transfer of gas to Europe so that Russia can meet its obligations," GTSOU said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of deliberately sabotaging gas transfers to blackmail the West.

"Gazprom" reduced its supplies to Germany and supplied only 20% of the agreed and paid quantity.

