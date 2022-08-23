The US Urged its Citizens to Leave Ukraine

“We have information that Russia is increasing its efforts to strike the civilian infrastructure and buildings of state institutions in Ukraine in the coming days” - said a representative of the US administration to American media.

"Given Russia's actions in Ukraine to date, we are concerned about the continued threat posed by Russian strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure," an anonymous official was quoted as saying by Reuters. The information is based on data from US intelligence.

Meanwhile, a similar message was sent to American citizens in Ukraine and its capital and the US Embassy in Kyiv, urging Americans to leave the country. Information about this has also been sent to all subscribers to the newsletter of the STEP Smart Passenger Enrollment Program, who could yet take a trip to Ukraine. The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine now, using available private ground transportation options if safe to do so.

American diplomacy gives guidelines for the behavior of those who decide to stay in the country or cannot leave it:

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, take cover immediately.

If you are in a home or building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close all doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.

If you are outdoors, immediately seek shelter in a sturdy structure; if this is not possible, lie down and cover your head with your hands.

Note that even if an incoming missile or drone is intercepted, falling debris poses a significant risk.

After the attack, stay away from any debris and monitor major news outlets for official guidance.”

The security situation throughout Ukraine is highly volatile and conditions can deteriorate without warning. US citizens should remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, the State Department's warning added.

Various sources point to an increased risk of Russian attacks on August 24, which is Ukraine's Independence Day, with Russia possibly following through on its older threats and attacking decision-making centers in Kyiv.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews