Survey: Bulgarians Do Not Approve of Corrections to Physical Appearance

60% of Bulgarians do not approve of aesthetic corrections to physical appearance, and 74% are of the opinion that modern girls overdo it with aesthetic intervention. Nearly 900,000 Bulgarians would change something in their appearance, and 62% are of the opinion that young girls should not be allowed aesthetic corrections. This is shown by the data of a survey by the sociological agency "Trend".

As age increases, the proportion of people who disapprove of this type of appearance intervention increases. 27%, on the other hand, express approval for aesthetic interventions. The survey data clearly shows, in every single question, the generational difference regarding this topic. The youngest, in smaller shares, perceive aesthetic corrections negatively, while the older ones are significantly more conservative towards modern beautification methods. 56% of people aged 18-29 approve of cosmetic corrections. The proportion of women who answer positively to this question is greater than the proportion of men (30% to 24%). The data show that those living in the capital approve aesthetic interventions in greater proportions than those living outside Sofia.

76% of people agree that cosmetic corrections are imposed by popular celebrities, while 15% do not share this opinion. The same share (76%) also agrees with the statement "There is nothing better than natural beauty".

Only 35% of people are of the opinion that cosmetic corrections make women more beautiful, and 52% do not share this opinion.

Nearly 2/3 of people agree that cosmetic corrections should not be allowed for young girls, and 26% disagree. The data shows that young people aged 18-29 in a larger proportion do not agree with this statement. As age increases, the proportion of people who agree that this type of intervention should not be allowed for young girls increases.

60% of Bulgarians are of the opinion that aesthetic corrections make women look like the same type. It is noteworthy that women in a larger proportion agree with this statement than men.

Nearly three-quarters (74%) are of the opinion that modern girls overdo aesthetic procedures, and only 13% do not share this opinion.

Only 16% of Bulgarians indicate that they would change something in their appearance. 80% say they wouldn't change a thing. 36% of the youngest (18-29 years) would change something in their appearance. 26% of people aged 30-39 would also make a change if given the chance. As age increases, the share of people who want some change in their appearance sharply decreases. Those living in the capital also in a larger proportion would like a change at the expense of those living outside Sofia.

Only 26% would support their loved one/friend to undergo an aesthetic correction, while 55% would not provide such support. Regarding the intimate partner, 22% would support them if they wanted an aesthetic correction, and 65% were not inclined to do so.

Lip augmentation has the highest proportion of negative attitudes among people (78%), followed by nose correction without medical necessity (74%). High shares of disapproval also stand out regarding facial plastic surgery for the purpose of beautification (67%) and breast enlargement (63%). With lower shares of negative attitude are the application of false eyelashes (56%), as well as artificial hair extensions (52%).

76 percentage points believe that pop-folk singers impose the criteria of beauty in Bulgarian society, followed by 56 percentage points for world celebrities. The influencers are with 37 percentage points as images imposing the modern criteria of beauty in Bulgarian society. Regarding the influencers, the youngest, in the largest share, at the expense of the other age groups, impose the criteria of beauty.

The "Trend" survey was commissioned by the "24 Chasa" newspaper. It is dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards aesthetic corrections. The survey was carried out between July 5 and 12, 2022 through a direct semi-standardized face-to-face interview with tablet among 1,005 people over the age of 18.

/Trend