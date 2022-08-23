COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,750 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1750, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

8,455 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 20.6 percent.

16 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 940 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 45 are in intensive care units. There are 207 new hospital admissions.

3,178 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,183,097 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 14,853.

In the last 24 hours, 1,149 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,512,614 doses have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,560 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,235,510 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA