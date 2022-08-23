"British Airways" Announced that They will Cut around 10,000 Flights

British Airways will cut around 10,000 short-haul flights from Heathrow between the end of October and March.

The British carrier's move aims to minimize disruption to flights during the winter period. Some journeys to distant destinations will also be affected.

Most of the canceled flights are on routes to which there is more than one service per day, so the company believes that the decision will cause minimal inconvenience to passengers. The company added that by the end of October, less than 10 flights per day will be cut, or a total of 629.

These restrictions at Heathrow Airport, which is the main base of British Airways, are mainly due to staff shortages.

Airports and airlines, which cut jobs during the pandemic, are now struggling to recruit new workers amid renewed interest in overseas travel.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR