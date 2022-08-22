BSP Leader Vows to Not Give Weapons to Ukraine If She’s in a Future Cabinet

“Today, the Ukrainian ambassador demanded that Bulgaria change its previous position and start exporting weapons to Ukraine. This statement proves that we have not exported arms to them so far and refutes the whole manipulative, lying, organized and paid campaign on this subject against me personally, against the former ministry team and the regular government.”

This is what the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party and former Minister of Economy and Deputy Prime Minister in the "Petkov" cabinet Kornelia Ninova wrote on her Facebook profile.

"If we had provided weapons, would they have wanted us to start doing it yet? I call on the interim government to comply with the decision of the National Assembly not to provide weapons to Ukraine. This would involve Bulgaria in the war," Ninova insists.

In conclusion, the “red” leader says: "We from the BSP want peace, security, stability, an end to the war and a diplomatic solution to the conflict. When participating in the next government, we will stand for the same position as before."

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR