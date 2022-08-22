American Bombers will Fly Over the Balkans as a Sign of Commitment to their Allies

Two US Air Force B-52 bombers will fly over the Balkans later today in a show of commitment to NATO allies amid heightened tensions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two aircraft will perform low approach flights over the government building in Skopje, North Macedonia, and Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. They will also fly over the coast of Montenegro and Lovrijenac in Dubrovnik, Croatia, reports AFP.

"The purpose of each flyover is to demonstrate US commitment and faith in NATO allies and partners deployed in Southeast Europe," US Air Forces in Europe said in a statement.

The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber capable of firing the widest range of weapons in the US inventory.

NATO allies are sending ships and aircraft to bolster the alliance's eastern flank in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine. In June, the U.S. Air Force also sent two F-35s to conduct close-range overflights over the Baltics.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova