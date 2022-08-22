Ukrainian Ambassador: Bulgaria should Provide Weapons to Ukraine

“It is Putin's style to blame Ukraine for the murder of Darya Dugina. Let's not forget that Russia attacked Ukraine for no reason and has been at war with it since 2014 when it annexed Crimea and entered Donbas.”

This was commented by the ambassador of Ukraine to Bulgaria Vitaly Moskalenko on Nova TV.

“Bulgaria must choose in which direction it is moving and act in sync with all of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic world”, the diplomat added and expressed hope that our country will deliver old Soviet weapons to Ukraine. "Bulgaria should give weapons to Ukraine to be used in the struggle for independence. Instead, the Bulgarian army should be rearmed with modern NATO weapons," he explained.

"However, the most important thing is that Bulgaria supports Ukraine in its just struggle for freedom and independence and for upholding common European principles. Bulgaria is on the side of justice, maintaining the sanctions against Russia", commented Moskalenko.

He warned that the offensive against Ukraine affects the whole of Europe and called on the EU to realize that "fears and risks of a nuclear threat exist". According to him, the threat of using nuclear weapons is not a bluff. "How can it be a bluff, after the Russian troops seized the Zaporizhzhia NPP and are shelling cities from it," Moskalenko said and added: "In addition, they shell the plant itself and then blame the Ukrainian forces."

