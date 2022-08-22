Bulgaria Hosts the Joint Exercise "Balkan Spirit - 2022"
The tripartite traditional joint exercise "Balkan Spirit - 2022" is being held from today, August 22, to September 2, 2022 on the territory of the Plovdiv and Pazardzhik regions. Formations from the Special Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, Romania and the Republic of Greece participate in it. Tasks will also be performed jointly with the Air Force of the Bulgarian Army.
The purpose of this training, which has been taking place for the past three years, is to increase the cooperation and interoperability in the execution of joint special operations, as well as the capabilities of the formations for actions in a real environment.
On September 1, 2022, a day for representatives of the media will be held in the area of the "Tsrancha" Training Complex.
/Ministry of Defense
