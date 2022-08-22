Day 180 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Partisans claimed responsibility for the Assassination on Darya Dugina

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

Partisans claimed responsibility for the Assassination on Darya Dugina

A Russian partisan organization claimed responsibility for Darya Dugina's death. The former member of the Russian Duma, Ilya Ponomarev, who currently lives in Kyiv, announced on the air of the opposition channel "Утро февраля " that he was authorized to read a statement by the National Republican Army, which is fighting against the power of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We - Russian activists, military and politicians, now partisans and fighters of the National Republican Army, outlaw warmongers, looters and oppressors of the Russian people. We declare President Putin a usurper of power, a war criminal who changed the Constitution, started a fratricidal war between Slavic nations and sends Russian soldiers to a certain and senseless death," reads part of the organization's message.

According to Ponomaryov, the partisans are ready to carry out other attacks similar to the incident that led to the death of Darya Dugina.

She died after the car she was driving blew up due to an explosive planted in it. Darya is the daughter of Alexandr Dugin, a scientist and philosopher known for his close relationship with Putin and as the architect of the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Warnings of a show trial against the defenders of Mariupol

Kyiv reports that the Ukrainian military has destroyed two S-300 missile launchers and hit the Kakhovsky Bridge again. Moscow reports a massive shelling with NATO ammunition from the Ukrainian side in the direction of Donetsk.

In his midnight address, Volodymyr Zelensky said there was enough information that Moscow was preparing a show trial against the defenders of Mariupol.

According to sources from the city, the case is scheduled for August 24 - Ukraine's Independence Day, which marks 6 months since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country.

"If this disgusting show trial starts, if our people are brought into this scenario, which is in violation of all agreements, of all international rules, if there are abuses, this will be the border beyond which negotiations are impossible. Russia will cut its way for negotiations. There will be no more talks. The country has told us everything," said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders of the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany discussed the security of nuclear power plants in Ukraine

Security was the main topic of the conversation between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

They have "welcomed the talks, that made possible a future International Atomic Energy Agency mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant" and stressed their support for Ukraine but called for "restraint" by the military around the nuclear plant.

Ryabkov says resumption of US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability questionable

Russia does not consider the possibility of resuming dialogue with the United States on strategic stability obvious, given Washington's aggressive policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Speculating about the prospects for strategic dialogue with the US, especially in the conditions when the Americans broke it off, is a thankless task," Ryabkov said, adding that "the very possibility of its resumption is far from obvious, given the recklessly aggressive policy that Washington is pursuing towards Russia." According to Ryabkov, Russia has been tracking certain signals regarding the potential resumption of dialogue on strategic stability, but there has been no clarity on the issue.

"Our idea is to develop 'a new security equation' that would take into account all the factors affecting strategic stability. To this end, we seek to cover the entire spectrum of offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons with a strategic potential," Ryabkov explained

According to Putin, traditional Russian values are truth and justice

Russia is a powerful force that will only pursue a policy that meets its main interests on the world stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the National Flag Day, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

Putin called the Russian tricolor a sacred symbol for all generations of citizens.

"We pay tribute to the official state symbol of Russia, which, together with the coat of arms and anthem, marks its sovereignty and independence, confirms the continuity of many generations of the country's multinational people," the president said. According to him, "the national flag, as well as the immortal Red Banner of Victory, serve to educate the young generation in the values ​​of patriotism, citizenship, responsibility for the future of the Motherland."

He reminded that from September 1 this year, the school week in all schools will begin with a solemn ceremony of raising the flag and playing the national anthem.

Russia will always follow its traditional values, and the desire to follow its own path is embedded in its genetic code, the Russian president also stated in the video message.

"The national flag symbolizes fidelity to our traditional values, from which we will never deviate, truth and justice, solidarity and charity, respect for the centuries-old continuous history of Russia, for the achievements and victories of our ancestors who bequeathed us to guard and protect the motherland, to never allow external dictate and hegemony," the head of state said.

Bosch is looking for a buyer for two of its plants in Russia

The German manufacturer of household appliances Bosch intends to sell two of its factories in Russia, Kommersant reports, citing a source in the Russian electronics market.

Russia-based Bosch, which makes refrigerators and washing machines, is looking for buyers for the plants located in the village of Strelna, near St. Petersburg. The factories get most of their parts from Europe. In working condition, they cost 3.8-4.4 billion rubles, according to the newspaper's source.

Production facilities in Russia are not profitable for the German concern and other market participants are exploring the possibility of buying them, another source told the newspaper. However, a number of retailers can no longer afford the brand's tripled selling prices. Another source did not rule out the possibility of Chinese manufacturers Midea or Hisense buying the plants.

"Market participants believe that the value of the factories could reach 4.4 billion rubles. They believe that the most likely buyers are Chinese or Turkish companies," the newspaper said.

Bosch has a total of seven production sites in Russia: for washing machines and refrigerators in Leningrad Region, power tools, automotive components, heating equipment and radiators in Engels, Saratov Region, and automotive components in Samara.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT, BNR, ANI, ClubZ, BGNES