Brits will be Financially Incentivizing to Save Electricity

World | August 22, 2022, Monday // 09:11
According to the Daily Express - National Grid, the operator of Britain's single energy system, plans to incentivize residents of the country to reduce their energy consumption during the autumn and winter, when the country's energy consumption is at its highest.

According to it, National Grid wants people to switch off energy-intensive appliances, such as washing machines and game consoles, during peak hours. It is noted that for this purpose, the company plans to pay up to six pounds for every kilowatt hour saved to households that reduce their electricity consumption between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. This scheme could be introduced by the end of October if it is approved by the energy regulator Ofgem.

"We are developing a new service that will be available to customers this winter," a National Grid spokesperson said.

The publication points out that a similar payment scheme was already tested in February and March, when 105,000 Octopus Energy customers were asked to switch off their electrical appliances for two hours. Households that reduced their electricity consumption by 30-40% received 22.7 pence for every kilowatt-hour saved.

