Bulgaria: Lightning Strike Killed Husband and Wife

A tragic incident in the area of the Bulgarian village of Gigintsi.

Local media reports that a lightning strike took the lives of a man and a woman on the road to the Chernogorsk monastery on Saturday night. On their way home from the monastery, the couple decided to take shelter in a gazebo, mayor of the village Tsana Sandova told the media.

The woman is from Gigintsi, but the family lives in the town of Radomir. "During the weekends, they go home to the village and often go out," said the mayor, who was called to the scene of the accident to identify them, as the husbands did not carry any documents with them. According to her, they have a 19-year-old child.

Experts advise not to seek shelter under gazebos and trees during thunderstorms and not to use mobile phones.

