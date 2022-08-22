COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 290 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

290 are the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, registered in the last 24 hours, according to information on the Unified Information Portal.

Cases were reported after 1,651 tests were performed, meaning positive results were reported in 17 percent of tests.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 3 deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria, 66.67% of whom were not vaccinated.

990 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 49 of whom are in intensive care units.

30 patients were newly admitted to hospitals, and 90% of them were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 86 patients were cured, which brought the total number of people cured of COVID-19 in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,179,919.

There are currently 16,297 active cases.

65 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines since the start of the campaign to 4,511,467.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, COVID-19 has killed 37,544 people out of the 1,233,760 cases of infection confirmed so far.

/BTA