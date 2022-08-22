COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 290 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | August 22, 2022, Monday // 08:43
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 290 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

290 are the new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, registered in the last 24 hours, according to information on the Unified Information Portal.

Cases were reported after 1,651 tests were performed, meaning positive results were reported in 17 percent of tests.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 3 deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria, 66.67% of whom were not vaccinated.

990 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 49 of whom are in intensive care units.

30 patients were newly admitted to hospitals, and 90% of them were not vaccinated.

In the last 24 hours, 86 patients were cured, which brought the total number of people cured of COVID-19 in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,179,919.

There are currently 16,297 active cases.

65 doses of vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of vaccines since the start of the campaign to 4,511,467.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, COVID-19 has killed 37,544 people out of the 1,233,760 cases of infection confirmed so far.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Coronavirus, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria