Bulgaria is Renewing Negotiations with Azerbaijan to Increase Gas Supplies
The government is renewing negotiations with Azerbaijan for an increase in gas supplies to Bulgaria, announced the Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov:
"We intend to start intensive talks with Azerbaijan to increase the quantities, and also an agreement on the prices. We can negotiate with the Azerbaijani side to increase the quantities. They have reservations, the question is again the price. We have not agreed on additional quantities, so from Monday we will start talks", said Rosen Hristov.
He specified that the ministry will continue to look for quantities of gas to cover consumption for the entire winter period:
"From here on, we will focus our efforts on signing medium-term contracts, so as to ensure systematic supplies of piped gas at competitive prices. At the moment, quantities do not worry us so much, we have gas supply offers, what worries us the most, is the price and the tendency of the market to systematically raise prices".
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: There are No Guaranteed Quantities of Natural Gas for October
- » The Price of Natural Gas Jumped above $3,000 for the First Time since March
- » Price of Gas on the Spot Market in Europe rose to 261 Euros per megawatt hour
- » Will Bulgaria have Any Gas Supplies in the Autumn
- » Bulgaria will Seek Gas from Azerbaijan, Turkey or Russia
- » The Interconnector with Greece is Now Connected to the Bulgarian Network