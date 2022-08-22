Bulgaria is Renewing Negotiations with Azerbaijan to Increase Gas Supplies

The government is renewing negotiations with Azerbaijan for an increase in gas supplies to Bulgaria, announced the Minister of Energy Rosen Hristov:

"We intend to start intensive talks with Azerbaijan to increase the quantities, and also an agreement on the prices. We can negotiate with the Azerbaijani side to increase the quantities. They have reservations, the question is again the price. We have not agreed on additional quantities, so from Monday we will start talks", said Rosen Hristov.

He specified that the ministry will continue to look for quantities of gas to cover consumption for the entire winter period:

"From here on, we will focus our efforts on signing medium-term contracts, so as to ensure systematic supplies of piped gas at competitive prices. At the moment, quantities do not worry us so much, we have gas supply offers, what worries us the most, is the price and the tendency of the market to systematically raise prices".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR