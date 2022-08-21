Bus with Illegal Migrants Crashed in Bulgaria, Driver Died on the Spot

A bus with illegal migrants crashed near Godech, Bulgaria. The driver died on the spot.

Around 6 o'clock this morning, a minibus crashed into a roadside tree. The policemen who arrived at the scene later found a group of illegal migrants in the forest near the accident.

The men claimed to be from Syria and had saved themselves from the crash.

/BNT