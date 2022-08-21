Day 179 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky warned Ukrainians to be Vigilant in the Coming Week

Here are the highlights of events related to the war in Ukraine over the past 24 hours:

President Zelensky warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians to be vigilant in the coming week. On August 24, Ukraine celebrates its national holiday - Independence Day. Yesterday, new explosions erupted in Crimea, and a rocket wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant.

In a video address last night, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" among them as they mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule.

"This week marks 6 months since Russia's full-scale invasion. This war changed everything - for Ukraine, for Europe and for the world. And let's think about how far we've come and how many things we've changed - things that almost everyone in the world thought were unchangeable. How many victories we managed to wrest against the Russian army, which for decades was considered invincible," Zelensky said in his regular video address.

In his address, the Ukrainian president also mentioned the series of explosions in recent days in Crimea, the Ukrainian territory seized and annexed by Russia during the 2014 invasion. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, but analysts say at least some of them were made possible by new technology used by Ukrainian forces.

Yesterday, information appeared about a downed drone over the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Multiple explosions were reported in Crimea - both in Sevastopol and in Kerch. In the last 20 days, this is the tenth Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea.

Russia and Ukraine have again exchanged accusations of shelling in the area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been under Russian control since March. Negotiations to organize a visit to the plant by officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency have been ongoing for more than a week.

Two Russians and a Ukrainian have been detained after breaking into an arms factory in Albania

Two Russian citizens, a man and a woman, and a Ukrainian have been detained in Albania for trying to break into a military plant, the Albanian Ministry of Defense announced. During the detention, two soldiers guarding the closed facility were injured, the BBC reported.

At the scene of the accident are representatives of the police, the prosecutor's office and special services. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the detainees were suspected of espionage.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the incident took place at an arms factory in the city of Gramsci on Saturday around 5:40 p.m.

The security guards of the military plant noticed that an intruder had entered its territory and photographed the person. When the guards appeared, one of them tried to escape but was caught. During the arrest, he sprayed nerve gas, as a result of which two soldiers were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The detainee turns out to be a Russian citizen, the authorities indicate only his age - 24 years, and his initials - M.Z.

Meanwhile, two more people, a woman and a man have been spotted outside the perimeter of the plant.

The police were able to block the Chevrolet that the suspects were in. These are a 33-year-old Russian citizen with the initials S.T. and a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen with the initials F.A. All those arrested have been taken to the local police station and an investigation has been launched.

The closed plant

It is not yet clear for what purpose the foreigners tried to enter the plant. The prosecutor's office believes that if they were ordinary tourists, they would hardly have used spray against the guards.

According to open sources, the plant produced AK-47 assault rifles of the Soviet designer Kalashnikov. According to the Albanian television channel top-channel.tv, since 1993 production has been stopped, but the factory still has military equipment, which is why it is classified as a site of special importance, guarded by the Albanian army.

The Military Intelligence and Security Agency, the Criminal Police Department and the Directorate for Combating Terrorism participated in the investigation of the incident.

The daughter of "Putin's philosopher" died after a car bomb explosion in Moscow

The daughter of a Russian public figure and close friend of Putin died near Moscow in an explosion of the car she was driving. According to reports, it is Darya Dugina, daughter of the philosopher Alexandr Dugin, called "Putin's brain".

The probable target of the attack was the father, but at the last moment he ended up in another car. Both are known for their support of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the moment, there is no official comment from the Russian authorities.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR, OFFNews, BNT