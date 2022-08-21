COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 420 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 420, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2013 tests were done, which means that the share of positive results is 20.86 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 984 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 52 are in intensive care units. There are 22 new hospital admissions.

132 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,179,833 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 16,096 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 146 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,511,402 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,541 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the new coronavirus out of the 1,233,470 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA