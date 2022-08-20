Bulgaria: No COVID Testing in Schools this Year

This school year, such strict restrictions and preliminary examination of children with salivary tests for COVID-19 will not be imposed, the chief state health inspector Angel Kunchev announced on bTV.

Instructions are currently being prepared for both the October 2 election in the context of COVID-19 and the new school year.

When a case of COVID-19 occurs in a school, the response will be in a much smaller circle of people, and only the class in which there is a sick student will move to distance learning. According to him, only with a much wider spread of the disease can an entire school be affected.

Angel Kunchev pointed out that the latest data on morbidity are optimistic. "Within a week, all areas came out of the second stage, the first two areas, which are in the zero stage with very low morbidity, also appeared."

"I hope that these are the last manifestations of this virus", said Prof. Kunchev.

