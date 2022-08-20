NATO is Massing Troops in Northern Kosovo after Failed Negotiations in Brussels

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | August 20, 2022, Saturday // 10:08
Bulgaria: NATO is Massing Troops in Northern Kosovo after Failed Negotiations in Brussels @slobodenpecat.mk

US troops within the framework of NATO are deployed on the main roads in the northern part of Kosovo after the failure of negotiations in Brussels, reports Reuters.

The European Union's foreign policy and security chief, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Albin Kurti in Brussels that "unfortunately no agreement has been reached, but this is not the end of the story."

US Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill assessed on Friday that although many were disappointed by the lack of progress in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina yesterday in Brussels, the outcome of these talks was still positive.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Brussels, kosovo, Serbian
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria