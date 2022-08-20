COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1141 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

One thousand and forty-one new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 12 confirmed infected have died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

The figures are slightly higher than a week ago. Last Saturday, 1,024 new cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths were registered in our country.

The 1,141 new cases were identified from 5,264 tests (more than 21.67 percent were positive).

Over 69 percent of the newly infected have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 (they have not completed the vaccination course).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,233,050. They were determined by 10,377,974 tests (over 11.88 percent were positive).

The total number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 37,539.

Active cases are 15,810 versus 18,945 seven days ago.

990 people diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized, 50 of them in intensive care units. The statistics show a slight decrease compared to a week ago when 1,053 people were in hospitals, 57 of them in intensive care units.

There were 128 new arrivals in hospitals in the last 24 hours. More than 82 percent of them were not vaccinated.

1,954 people with a positive test for coronavirus were reported as cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 1,179,701.

1,668 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in the last 24 hours. Their total number since the start of the campaign in Bulgaria is 4,511,257.

2,067,803 people have completed the vaccination course. 856,896 people were given a booster dose, i.e. they were revaccinated. 58,160 of them have a second booster dose.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA