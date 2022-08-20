Will Bulgaria have Any Gas Supplies in the Autumn

“We accepted Cheniere’s offer for one vessel with gas for the month of October, for the month of November and December we could not find slots. The offer has been adjusted for delivery of one tanker in October to Turkey.”

This was announced by Acting Energy Minister Rosen Hristov at an extraordinary briefing last night in connection with gas supplies for Bulgaria.

“The negotiations to find slots were extremely difficult”, Hristov explained, stating that there is supply, but the prices for slots are very high.

“From here on, we will focus our efforts on signing medium-term contracts to secure pipeline gas at competitive prices. At the moment, we are not concerned about the quantities, we are concerned about the price and its systematic increase. At the moment, we receive gas at prices above BGN 300 per megawatt hour, which is borderline for most companies in the industry, and at this price, we will cause inflation, which will be difficult for some companies to absorb”, Hristov also said, specifying that the price is close to the upper limit of BGN 400 per megawatt hour.

“The month of October is not guaranteed”, Hristov said and pointed out that 1 tanker covers the consumption for about 10 days in October. “The tanker that will be unloaded in Turkey will satisfy, more or less, 1/3 of the needs, Azeri gas will provide another 1/3. We still have to negotiate 1/3 of the supplies, as well as the supplies for November and December”, Hristov pointed out.

He added that negotiations with Azerbaijan are expected to begin next week to increase quantities and agree on prices.

/BGNES