Will Bulgaria have Any Gas Supplies in the Autumn

Business » ENERGY | August 20, 2022, Saturday // 09:09
Bulgaria: Will Bulgaria have Any Gas Supplies in the Autumn @Anadolu Agency

We accepted Cheniere’s offer for one vessel with gas for the month of October, for the month of November and December we could not find slots. The offer has been adjusted for delivery of one tanker in October to Turkey.”

This was announced by Acting Energy Minister Rosen Hristov at an extraordinary briefing last night in connection with gas supplies for Bulgaria.

The negotiations to find slots were extremely difficult”, Hristov explained, stating that there is supply, but the prices for slots are very high.

From here on, we will focus our efforts on signing medium-term contracts to secure pipeline gas at competitive prices. At the moment, we are not concerned about the quantities, we are concerned about the price and its systematic increase. At the moment, we receive gas at prices above BGN 300 per megawatt hour, which is borderline for most companies in the industry, and at this price, we will cause inflation, which will be difficult for some companies to absorb”, Hristov also said, specifying that the price is close to the upper limit of BGN 400 per megawatt hour.

The month of October is not guaranteed”, Hristov said and pointed out that 1 tanker covers the consumption for about 10 days in October. “The tanker that will be unloaded in Turkey will satisfy, more or less, 1/3 of the needs, Azeri gas will provide another 1/3. We still have to negotiate 1/3 of the supplies, as well as the supplies for November and December”, Hristov pointed out.

He added that negotiations with Azerbaijan are expected to begin next week to increase quantities and agree on prices.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, Bulgaria, price, October
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria