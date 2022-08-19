Bulgarian Defense Ministry Banned the Use of Alcohol and Drugs by Military Personnel
Acting Military Minister Dimitar Stoyanov signed an order prohibiting the use of alcohol, drugs, their analogues or other narcotic substances by military personnel during duty hours.
The order dated yesterday was published on the website of the Ministry of Defense today. It affects military personnel from the Ministry of Defense, the structures directly subordinated to the Minister of Defense and the Bulgarian Army, including during classes, trainings, exercises, missions and operations.
In addition, the sale of alcohol is prohibited in all canteens, buffets or other premises for the sale of products and drinks on the territory of military formations and in the administrative buildings in the administration of defense and the army.
If a violation of the prohibition is established, the serviceman will be removed from military service, and if a serviceman appears in a condition that does not allow him or her to perform their official duties, caused by the use of alcohol and/or drug abuse, they will be punished with a "removal" from service.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria completes its Biggest Exercise yet (VIDEO)
- » American Soldiers are coming to Bulgaria to Defend NATO's Eastern Flank
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: There is Real Danger that within 3-4 years We will Not be Able to Carry Out our Combat Duty Alone
- » Bulgaria is 67th in terms of Military Power. Who in the World is First?
- » Bulgaria will Repair its MiG-29 Fighters in Poland
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister: Migrant Pressure has Increased, but there are No Conditions for Concern