Facebook Bans US Anti-Vaxxers

Facebook owner Meta said it has kicked one of America's most influential anti-vaxxer groups off the social network for spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

The organization Children's Health Defense (CHD), which is a critic of Covid vaccines, immediately accused Meta of suppressing its rights to free expression.

"Here, Facebook is acting as a proxy for the federal government's crusade to silence any criticism of draconian government policies," CHD founder Robert Kennedy Jr., nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy, said in a press release.

Meta spokesman Aaron Simpson told AFP that the group's Facebook and Instagram accounts had been shut down as early as Wednesday. The ban came after repeated violations of Meta's misinformation rules.

CHD said its social media accounts are followed by hundreds of thousands of people and said Meta's actions were surprising.

In a message, the group shared a photo showing messages stating that the accounts had been suspended for violating Meta's rules regarding "misinformation that could cause real-world harm."

CHD said the ban may be related to a lawsuit it filed against Meta, accusing the tech giant of violating the right to free expression by citing the US Centers for Disease Control regarding which information on Covid-19 is scientifically supported.

The anti-vaccine group has appealed a lower court ruling against it in the litigation, according to legal filings.

