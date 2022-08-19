Quarantines and Lockdowns have Killed more Brits than COVID-19
It is possible that the consequences of quarantines and lockdowns in the United Kingdom are the cause of more deaths than infection with COVID-19, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing statistics and studies by health organizations.
As the paper notes, Britain's fight against the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 has seen many appointments and procedures canceled, leading to a "massive backlog" in disease prevention that the Department of Health is still unable to address.
Since the start of June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has recorded 10,000 more deaths than the five-year average before the pandemic. These are cases unrelated to COVID-19, from which 2,811 people died during the same period. This is happening against the background of calls for the renewal of measures to control the coronavirus infection, in particular the mandatory use of masks in winter, the publication writes.
The British Heart and Vascular Research Foundation said it was "deeply concerned" by the statistics, and the Stroke Association said it expected deaths to rise.
Dr. Charles Levinson, director of the private medical company Doctorcall, said its employees were dealing with "too many" cases of undiagnosed cancer and heart problems, as well as an "alarming" number of mental health problems.
"Hundreds of people are dying every week - what's going on? In my opinion, the delay in seeking and receiving health care is certainly a driving force behind this phenomenon. The daily statistics of COVID-19 capture the nation's attention, but the other horrific numbers are barely visible. A full and urgent government investigation needs to be carried out immediately," he said.
The publication has learned that the British Department of Health has ordered an investigation into the statistics due to concerns that the excess mortality is linked to delayed or postponed treatment of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
