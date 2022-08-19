COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1087 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1087, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,205 tests were performed, which means that the share of positive results is 17.51 ​​percent.

10 patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,017 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 49 are in intensive care units. There are 130 new hospital admissions.

2,751 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,177,747 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases are currently 16,635

In the last 24 hours, 2,453 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,509,590 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Bulgaria is 37,527, and the confirmed cases of infection are a total of 1,231,909.

/BTA