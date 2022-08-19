Apple warns of Vulnerability in its Operating Systems, Advises to Update Software

American tech giant Apple on Friday warned of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

The tech giant directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited," reported CNN. It urged users to install emergency software updates but has not disclosed the extent to which the flaw has been exploited.

In security updates posted online on Wednesday and Thursday, Apple said the vulnerability affects iPhones dating back to the 6S model, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch, reported CNN.

Apple (AAPL) said the vulnerabilities give hackers the ability to take control of a device's operating system to "execute arbitrary code" and potentially infiltrate devices through "maliciously crafted web content."

The vulnerability also extends to Mac computers running the company's Monterey OS as well as Apple's Safari browser on its Big Sur and Catalina operating systems, the company said in a subsequent update.

Cybersecurity experts urged Apple users to update their devices, with the US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warning that "an attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device."

The agency said affected users should "apply the necessary updates as soon as possible."

