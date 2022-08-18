The US has quietly given Ukraine the HARM Radar Hunters

Ukraine has begun using AGM-88 HARM high-speed anti-radar missiles in the war against Russia, Business Insider reports.

The presence of such missiles in the composition of the VSU (Ukrainian Armed Forces) already creates problems for Russian air defense radars, necessary for protection against Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft, as well as for anti-battery radars used to detect Ukrainian artillery, including US MLRS.

The publication notes that the Pentagon confirmed the transfer of HARM missiles to Ukraine even after Russian bloggers reported the discovery of fragments of these missiles.

HARMs are powerful weapons, but they are not new. US aircraft involved in missions to eliminate enemy air defenses have used the AGM-88 in several operations, including in Libya, Iraq and Yugoslavia. A total of 15 countries already use the missile.

The AGM-88 missiles are known as "radar hunters". They are an advanced successor to the AGM-45 Shrike used during the Vietnam War with varying success. In the development of HARM, the shortcomings of the limited number of radar frequencies associated with short range and targeting were overcome.

HARM covers a wide range of frequencies and retains the location of the radar transmitter even if the radar is turned off. The 30-mile range means the missile can be fired beyond the range of many anti-aircraft guns.

The HARM radars will help Ukraine focus on Russian countermeasures radars that track projectiles and missiles in flight, calculate their trajectories and pinpoint the howitzers and rocket launchers that fired them.

