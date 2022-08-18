Greece does not Plan to Return Covid Measures

Greece does not plan to return to the strict restrictive measures even in the event of a new wave of the epidemic in the autumn, reports the Greek Ministry of Health.

Athena also received a monkeypox vaccine.

All expert forecasts warn of a new wave of the coronavirus in the fall, but Greece does not plan to return to restrictive measures, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said. It is only possible in areas with a very high number of cases to introduce the wearing of masks in public places.

Professor Dr. Vassilakopoulos commented that according to the observation and analysis of the scientists in Greece, the "Centaurs" sub-variant of "Omicron" is not expected to reach the proportions of an epidemic.

A fourth dose of vaccine is recommended for people over 60 years of age.

The Ministry of Health in Athens reports that the first batch of vaccines against monkeypox has been received. For now, the doses are only intended for people who have been in contact with infected people, as well as for doctors in hospitals.

/BNR