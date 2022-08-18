Greece does not Plan to Return Covid Measures

Society » HEALTH | August 18, 2022, Thursday // 11:56
Bulgaria: Greece does not Plan to Return Covid Measures @Pixabay

Greece does not plan to return to the strict restrictive measures even in the event of a new wave of the epidemic in the autumn, reports the Greek Ministry of Health.

Athena also received a monkeypox vaccine.

All expert forecasts warn of a new wave of the coronavirus in the fall, but Greece does not plan to return to restrictive measures, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said. It is only possible in areas with a very high number of cases to introduce the wearing of masks in public places.

Professor Dr. Vassilakopoulos commented that according to the observation and analysis of the scientists in Greece, the "Centaurs" sub-variant of "Omicron" is not expected to reach the proportions of an epidemic.

A fourth dose of vaccine is recommended for people over 60 years of age.

The Ministry of Health in Athens reports that the first batch of vaccines against monkeypox has been received. For now, the doses are only intended for people who have been in contact with infected people, as well as for doctors in hospitals.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greek, greece, measures, covid
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria