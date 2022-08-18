COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Measures will Not End Today, They will be Extended
The term of the introduced anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria is extended until 25.08.2022.
This became clear from a new Order of the Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev.
The order is subject to appeal within one month from its publication on the website of the Ministry of Health before the relevant administrative court in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Code.
We remind you that an order by the Ministry of Health was issued on August 9 for the continuation of Covid measures on the territory of Bulgaria. The order specified that wearing protective masks will only be required in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions providing social services and in public transport. Its term was from August 11 untill August 18, incl.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1087 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Greece does not Plan to Return Covid Measures
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Duration of the Isolation of Patients is Reduced from Today
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,350 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19: New Changes to Quarantine Measures in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria’s Health Minister: We are Shortening the Quarantine for both Vaccinated and Non-Vaccinated