COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Measures will Not End Today, They will be Extended

Society » HEALTH | August 18, 2022, Thursday // 11:16
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Measures will Not End Today, They will be Extended @dir.bg

The term of the introduced anti-epidemic measures in Bulgaria is extended until 25.08.2022.

This became clear from a new Order of the Minister of Health, Dr. Asen Medzhidiev.

The order is subject to appeal within one month from its publication on the website of the Ministry of Health before the relevant administrative court in accordance with the Administrative Procedure Code.

We remind you that an order by the Ministry of Health was issued on August 9 for the continuation of Covid measures on the territory of Bulgaria. The order specified that wearing protective masks will only be required in medical facilities, pharmacies, opticians, specialized institutions providing social services and in public transport. Its term was from August 11 untill August 18, incl.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: measures, covid, Bulgaria, order
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria