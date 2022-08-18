COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Duration of the Isolation of Patients is Reduced from Today

The duration of the isolation of patients with COVID-19, as well as the quarantine for contact persons, is shortened from today, August 18. Patients with laboratory-proven COVID-19 will be subject to isolation for a period of 7 days, instead of 10 days as before, and contact persons will be subject to a 5-day quarantine (so far, the quarantine lasted 7 days) , specified by the Ministry of Health.

People who have contracted COVID-19 within the last 90 days, as well as those who have completed a vaccination course or received a booster vaccine within the last 3 months, will not be placed under quarantine.

For people currently under quarantine or isolation, i.e. those in a stuck situation, the new order will apply, specified by the chief state health inspector Assoc—Dr. Angel Kunchev during the presentation of the changes on Tuesday.

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1189

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 1189, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

6,103 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 19.5 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 1,024 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 53 are in intensive care units. There are 157 new hospital admissions.

2,147 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,174,996 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 18,309 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,320 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,507,140 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 37,517 are the victims of the new coronavirus in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic. A total of 1,230,822 are the confirmed cases of infection in our country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA