NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria completes its Biggest Exercise yet (VIDEO)

Politics » DEFENSE | August 18, 2022, Thursday // 08:31
Bulgaria: NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria completes its Biggest Exercise yet (VIDEO) @mod.bg

NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Bulgaria completed Exercise Platinum Lion 22, passing an important milestone as it moves towards achieving full operational capability.

The battlegroup currently consists of the Bulgarian Army’s 42nd Mechanised Battalion and a mechanised infantry company from the US Army’s 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team. Soldiers from the British Army’s Royal Irish Regiment worked alongside the battlegroup for Platinum Lion 22, learning how to manoeuvre and communicate with their NATO Allies as they repelled a simulated attack.

The battlegroup in Bulgaria was created following a decision by the North Atlantic Council to reinforce the eastern part of the Alliance, following Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To help establish the battlegroup, the US Army’s 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade has spent time mentoring the 42nd Mechanised Battalion at Novo Selo, helping them learn how to operate in a multinational context.

The Italian Army will assume leadership of the battlegroup this fall and lead the way for other nations to participate including Bulgaria and the United States.

Footage includes shots of Bulgarian, UK and US troops during the exercise, as well as interviews with Bulgarian and US officers.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/NATO

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, Bulgaria, platinum lion 22, battlegroup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria