NATO's Multinational Battlegroup in Bulgaria completes its Biggest Exercise yet (VIDEO)
NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Bulgaria completed Exercise Platinum Lion 22, passing an important milestone as it moves towards achieving full operational capability.
The battlegroup currently consists of the Bulgarian Army’s 42nd Mechanised Battalion and a mechanised infantry company from the US Army’s 3rd Armoured Brigade Combat Team. Soldiers from the British Army’s Royal Irish Regiment worked alongside the battlegroup for Platinum Lion 22, learning how to manoeuvre and communicate with their NATO Allies as they repelled a simulated attack.
The battlegroup in Bulgaria was created following a decision by the North Atlantic Council to reinforce the eastern part of the Alliance, following Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. To help establish the battlegroup, the US Army’s 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade has spent time mentoring the 42nd Mechanised Battalion at Novo Selo, helping them learn how to operate in a multinational context.
The Italian Army will assume leadership of the battlegroup this fall and lead the way for other nations to participate including Bulgaria and the United States.
Footage includes shots of Bulgarian, UK and US troops during the exercise, as well as interviews with Bulgarian and US officers.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/NATO
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » American Soldiers are coming to Bulgaria to Defend NATO's Eastern Flank
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: There is Real Danger that within 3-4 years We will Not be Able to Carry Out our Combat Duty Alone
- » Bulgaria is 67th in terms of Military Power. Who in the World is First?
- » Bulgaria will Repair its MiG-29 Fighters in Poland
- » Bulgarian Interior Minister: Migrant Pressure has Increased, but there are No Conditions for Concern
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister: 34 million dollars in Compensation have been agreed due to the Delay of F-16