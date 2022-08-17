For Bulgarians Abroad: A Form is Now Available to Vote in the October Elections

Politics » ELECTIONS | August 17, 2022, Wednesday // 10:05
Bulgaria: For Bulgarians Abroad: A Form is Now Available to Vote in the October Elections @BNR

From midnight on the website of the Central Election Committee (CEC), the function for submitting an electronic form for inclusion in electoral lists outside the country is active.

The form (in Bulgarian).

Based on the applications submitted by citizens of Bulgaria, the locations and number of sections abroad will be finally approved, reports the CEC.

The application will be active until midnight on September 6.

Tags: elections, vote, abroad, Bulgarians
