COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1,350 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours are 1,350 with 6,713 tests (20.11% positive), according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were respectively 1864 and 8845 (21.07%).

There were 13 people who died yesterday with a diagnosis of Covid-19, the same number as on Monday.

As of zero o'clock today, the number of active cases amounted to 19,270, of which 1,059 were hospitalized, incl. 53 in intensive care. There are 179 new hospital admissions with a diagnosis of Covid-19.

Over the last 24 hours, 2,040 people infected with the coronavirus have been cured. 2105 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

/BTA