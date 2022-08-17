Bulgaria: Which Parties Registered for the Autumn Elections

High political ambitions were stated before the early elections. On the penultimate day of registration in the Central Election Committee, the parties submitted requests for a majority in the format of a triple coalition. Proposals for solving the crises in the country were also heard.

“We Continue the Change” is again registered with mandate holders VOLT and Central European Class, but with a goal. "Categorically with the ambition for first place just like last time", announced the former chairman of the National Assembly, Nikola Minchev.

A matter of tactics and a sociological survey are delaying the decision whether there will be a coalition with “Democratic Bulgaria” before the vote. "We will certainly work together with DB. Whether before the vote or after an electoral coalition - it's a matter of tactics, which option will bring us the most mandates", Minchev claims.

And "Democratic Bulgaria" are confident that unification against the "corruption status quo" is a viable option. "Let's finish what we started and ensure a stable governance of the country. Our desire for joined appearance with ‘We Continue the Change’ at this elections is clearly stated. The colleagues from WCC will make the first move. Bulgaria needs a great unification", urged former Justice Minister Nadezhda Yordanova.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) are also eyeing power and have declared solutions to the country's crises that they will propose if they participate in the next regular government. "Imposition of a moratorium on the price of electricity, gas and heating for domestic consumers. A serious business compensation program for the price difference. Third - continuation of the social program and fourth - immediate negotiations with "Gazprom", announced the leader of the party Kornelia Ninova.

Without revealing the symbolism of the 3,333 signatures submitted to the CEC, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) is aiming high. "Victory. This is the attitude. It is high time we cut the lie in politics. Normality and the restoration of normality does not mean revanchism. For there to be prosperity in society, there must be unity. There has to be a dialogue. And for that, our attitude is victory", said Mustafa Karadayi

A request for the first place also came from "Vazrazhdane". "We enter with a request to win the elections. At the moment, there is no one for the ‘Vazrazhdane’ party to form a coalition with, and we will govern Bulgaria on our own," Petar Petrov believes.

The party of former acting Prime Minister Stefan Yanev - "Bulgarian Rise", the IMRO and "We are Coming" also announced their participation in the early parliamentary elections.

The main opposition party GERB with leader and former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov submitted their documents to the Central Election Committee early in the week.

“In two days, the coalition GERB-SDS collected over 37,000 signatures for the registration. The big goal is to restore the trust of the Bulgarian citizens”, said the deputy chairman of GERB, Tomislav Donchev.

"This is not an Olympics or a competition. Of course, who is first, who is second is of great importance. For us, the big goal is to return the maximum part of the trust of the Bulgarian citizens. We will lead a calm, reasonable campaign, we will offer solutions for a way out of we will be responsible for all the crises in which Bulgaria is mired, because the political process and what will happen in Bulgaria largely depends on us, regardless of whether as the ruling party or as the opposition."

Tomislav Donchev refused to comment on future governing coalitions at this stage with the argument that the election results should be waited for, but indicated:

"For us, it is extremely important that Bulgaria stop using political quackery, because the rulers, politicians say one thing and do another. Harsh rhetoric against Gazprom. At the same time, we continue to buy Russian gas with Russian intermediaries."

The leader of GERB, Boyko Borissov, will probably again be the leader of two lists, it became clear from the words of Tomislav Donchev, but there will also be an update of the candidate-deputy lists with new additions.

Documents for participation in the vote were also submitted by the parties Bulgarian National Union - BNO, Direct Democracy, There Is Such a People, Pravoto, MIR, Bulgarian National Union - New Democracy, Bulgarian Social Democracy - Euroleft, Stand Up Bulgaria, People's Party Truth and Only the Truth, Conservative unification of the right, Movement of non-party candidates, Voice of the People, Bulgarian Union of Direct Democracy (BSDD), National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria, Bulgaria of Labor and Reason, National Unity Movement and United People's Party.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova