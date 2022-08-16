Bulgaria: A Military Man Killed his Girlfriend and Committed Suicide

A young serviceman shot his girlfriend, then committed suicide, BNT reported. The tragedy took place in the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora.

According to BNT, the girl's mother reported this morning that she has not been able to contact her daughter for several hours. Police went to the girl's home where the two bodies were found.

Military prosecutors will take over the investigation of the murder and suicide in Stara Zagora. According to sources, the most likely reason for what happened is personal drama.

/BNT