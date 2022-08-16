Bulgaria: A Military Man Killed his Girlfriend and Committed Suicide
A young serviceman shot his girlfriend, then committed suicide, BNT reported. The tragedy took place in the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora.
According to BNT, the girl's mother reported this morning that she has not been able to contact her daughter for several hours. Police went to the girl's home where the two bodies were found.
Military prosecutors will take over the investigation of the murder and suicide in Stara Zagora. According to sources, the most likely reason for what happened is personal drama.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: A Man Stabbed his Neighbors because of their Barking Dog
- » The Bulgarian Entrepreneur Tzvetan Vassilev is No Longer Wanted by Interpol
- » Bulgaria: 9 Months in Prison for a Man caught Driving Drunk for the Second Time
- » A Law will Prohibit the Sale of Nitrous Oxide or “Laughing Gas” to Minors in Bulgaria
- » Operation in Greece for the capture of Bulgarian Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova
- » Methamphetamine was found in the Blood of Semerdzhiev who Caused the Car Crash on July 5