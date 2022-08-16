Bulgaria: Another Death on “Trakia” Highway

A car crashed and subsequently caught fire on the "Trakia" highway in Bulgaria. One person died in the accident, the Ministry of the Interior stated.

Due to the accident, traffic on the highway was temporarily stopped at km 264. on "Trakia" in the direction of Burgas in the area of Skobelevo. Traffic has now been restored, with only the overtaking lane currently closed. Cars move along the active and emergency lanes.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT