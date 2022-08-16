COVID-19: New Changes to Quarantine Measures in Bulgaria

Mandatory isolation for those sick with COVID-19 is officially reduced from 10 to 7 days. This was stated at a briefing before the Ministry of Health by Professor Angel Kunchev - Chief State Health Inspector.

He specified that the quarantine of contact persons is reduced from 7 to 5 days, and persons who are within 3 months of their last immunization - with a full or booster dose, as well as those who have fallen ill within this period, will not have to be quarantined.

Kunchev also said that these are the three measures that are different from the previous ones and are the first step in terms of gradually loosening the measures against the coronavirus. These measures take effect from Thursday, August 18, and the order for them will be issued tomorrow. At least until August 25, the mandatory wearing of masks in public transport, medical facilities, pharmacies and institutions that provide social services remains.

/BNT