Bulgarian Goat's Milk Curd Won the Highest Award at the Great Taste 2022 Competition

Bulgarian goat's milk curd won the highest distinction at the most authoritative world taste awards, the Great Taste Awards. The curd (cottage cheese) made by the Bulgarian company “Harmonica” was awarded three stars by the international experts, and two more products with the Bulgarian brand - lemonade and pretzel sticks with spelt - were awarded one star each. “Harmonica” is among the winners of the prestigious awards for the sixth year in a row, but for the first time it has received the highest recognition - three stars.

More than 14,000 products were blind tested in the Great Taste evaluation. 4078 of them were awarded 1 star, 1237 - 2 stars, and 241 were awarded 3 stars for exceptional, unusually good taste. “Harmonica” is one of two Bulgarian brands with products awarded with three stars - with less than 1% of applicants receiving this highest rating. A total of 11 Bulgarian products were awarded.

"Receiving three stars at Great Taste is a huge recognition for Harmonica, a sign that we are achieving our goal of offering clean food with superior taste," states Lyubomir Nokov, co-founder. "The awards from this prestigious forum are also recognition for the priceless gifts of Bulgarian nature and tradition and for the work of Bulgarian producers. This global assessment makes us continue to follow our responsible policy for environmental protection and support for Bulgarian farmers," he added.

Recognized as a hallmark of excellence and actively sought after by foodies and retailers alike, the Great Taste Awards value taste above all else. The products are tasted blind: each one is taken out of the packaging so that it cannot be recognized before being evaluated according to strict criteria. This year's judging took place over 90 days in Dorset and London with more than 500 experts participating. They evaluated food and drink from 110 countries around the world.

The most highly awarded product - Harmonica's goat's milk curd, is made from organic Bulgarian milk from goats raised on pastures in the fresh air and under the mountain sun. It is very rich in proteins and can be enjoyed as a delicacy. The jury praised Harmonica for the "delicately carbonated lemonade" as well as the pretzel sticks with spelt.

You can find all the Bulgarian participants honored at the Great Taste Competition here.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

